Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Buys 465 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,991,000 after purchasing an additional 393,557 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in ExlService by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 91,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 51.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,689,000 after acquiring an additional 299,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ExlService in the second quarter worth approximately $897,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 89,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $36.81.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

