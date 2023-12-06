Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Catalent by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,802,000 after buying an additional 2,886,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Catalent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after buying an additional 2,556,699 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,987,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $98,565,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $65,774,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CTLT. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent Stock Performance

Catalent stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 111,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,274. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.