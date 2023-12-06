Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Xponential Fitness as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,511 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 2.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,383,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after buying an additional 248,593 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 80,859 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 105.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,032,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 530,427 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of XPOF traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 78,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $80.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.