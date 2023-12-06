Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Stericycle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. 49,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,699. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -970.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Stericycle’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.