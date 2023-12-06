Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lowered by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTFree Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.05. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

