Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lowered by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.05. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

