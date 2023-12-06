Meridian Management Co. Acquires 389 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,802. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.73.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

