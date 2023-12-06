Meridian Management Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

