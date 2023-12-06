Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Boosted by Mane Global Capital Management LP

Mane Global Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,151 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 11.5% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $122,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total value of $9,060,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,787 shares of company stock worth $124,231,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.82. 3,584,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,692,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.88 and a 200 day moving average of $301.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

