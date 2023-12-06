Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.05

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.08 ($0.04), with a volume of 4525194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Metals Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £54.60 million, a P/E ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.96.

About Metals Exploration

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

