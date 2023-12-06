Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 3195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Metro One Telecommunications Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions.

