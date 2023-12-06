MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after buying an additional 290,839 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 270.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 86,477 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. HSBC assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.