Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,310,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 349,682 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 3.0% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,461,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $85.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

