Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Financial Review

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Micron Technology and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 5 19 0 2.72 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Micron Technology currently has a consensus price target of $79.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.65%. Given Micron Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $15.54 billion 5.23 -$5.83 billion ($5.34) -13.80 Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Micron Technology and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Micron Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology -37.53% -11.65% -8.20% Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Micron Technology beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, networking, industrial, and automotive markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

