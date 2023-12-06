MML Investors Services LLC Buys 40,515 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $30,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 110.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.02. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.07.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

