MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 921,802 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 921,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,596,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,451,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $247.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

