MML Investors Services LLC Has $27.84 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 435,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.09. 1,387,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,858,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

