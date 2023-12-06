MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $123,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.54 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

