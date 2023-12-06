MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,105 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $26,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONV. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 41,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,608. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

