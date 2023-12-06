MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 48,424 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,424 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

UPS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.23. The company had a trading volume of 176,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,525. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.70.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.