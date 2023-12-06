Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,364,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,729. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

