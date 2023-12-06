Monero (XMR) Market Cap Hits $3.17 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $172.51 or 0.00391479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $110.75 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,066.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00167203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.70 or 0.00573442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00119186 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,367,398 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

