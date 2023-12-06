MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $478.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $470.00 to $478.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $433.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.57. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $142.02 and a 1 year high of $442.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,654 shares of company stock worth $114,882,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,157,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

