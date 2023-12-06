Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Monro were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNRO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Monro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Monro by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monro by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth about $289,000.

Monro Stock Performance

MNRO opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.62 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Monro’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Monro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

