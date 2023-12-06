Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

COOP stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.50. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,257,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,134. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after buying an additional 676,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after buying an additional 606,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

