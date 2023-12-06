My DeFi Pet (DPET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.17 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00016530 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000224 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004233 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

