Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) and Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) Head to Head Comparison

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) and Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Nano Dimension shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Nano Dimension shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nano Dimension and Acer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Dimension $43.63 million 11.30 -$227.42 million ($0.55) -4.22 Acer N/A N/A N/A ($11.67) -0.44

Profitability

Acer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nano Dimension. Nano Dimension is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Nano Dimension and Acer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Dimension -261.60% -12.60% -12.06% Acer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nano Dimension and Acer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Dimension 0 0 0 0 N/A Acer 0 2 0 0 2.00

About Nano Dimension

(Get Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts. It also provides additive electronics robotics and control systems, which includes surface-mount-technology, an electronics assembly equipment for electronic components on Hi-PEDs and PCBs, catering to various manufacturing and volume requirements; and ink delivery systems controls electronics, software, and ink delivery systems for digital printing. In addition, the company offers software to provide engineers with the tools to bring precision and electrical parts from design-to-manufacturing, as well as sells various materials that are developed in-house. Nano Dimension Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Acer

(Get Free Report)

Acer Incorporated researches, designs, markets, and services personal computers (PCs), information technology (IT) products, and tablet products in the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers notebook and desktop PCs; LCD monitors; projectors; gaming and esports platform; gadgets; servers; cloud and E-business and services; and commercial and digital signage solutions, cyber security and datacenter, mobility, home appliances, beverages, and AI media. It also provides electronic information, insurance captive, cloud technology, system development and integration; intelligent transportation and electronic ticketing programs and services; and investment funds. In addition, the company repairs and maintains IT products; researches, designs, and develops Internet of Things platform; sells communication products, computer, apparatus system, and peripheral equipment; develops Internet of Beings and cloud technology; and integrates cloud technology, software, and hardware. Further, it researches, develops, and sells batteries and smart bicycle speedometers; sells commercial and cloud application software and services; and designs, develops, and sells computer software and hardware, as well as provides B2B virtual reality and advisory related services. Additionally, the company engages in solar optronics business; trading and distribution of synthetic and natural rubber, plastic resins, and related fillers; agency of video game console and peripherals; hotel management services; property management business; operates and maintains eSports platform; and human resources and project service, as well as provides intelligent medical examination and data interpretation analysis, medical big data, and health management and related information exchange services. It also sells health supplements and manufactures lithium batteries. Acer Incorporated was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.