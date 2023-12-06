Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.17 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
