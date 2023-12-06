Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.17 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

