Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Natuzzi stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.51. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Further Reading

