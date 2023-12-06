Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $44,416.45 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00115551 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00032876 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023030 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,605.34 or 1.59935461 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

