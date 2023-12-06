Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.85.

Netflix Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $459.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.10 and its 200-day moving average is $420.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

