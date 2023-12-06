Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Trading Down 15.9%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 103,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 318,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NMRA shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). Analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neumora Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $40,216.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,131,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,491,859.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,786,769 shares of company stock worth $61,619,187.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,360,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,692,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,398,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $304,000.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

