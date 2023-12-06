New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thunderbird Partners LLP

Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up approximately 5.5% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thunderbird Partners LLP owned about 0.26% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 167,787.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,949,000 after buying an additional 3,622,527 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $131,675,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $3,799,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.92. 570,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,817. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

