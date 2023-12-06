New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 153,495 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,316 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYMT stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.52%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

