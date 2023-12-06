New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 153,495 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,316 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYMT stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.52%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

