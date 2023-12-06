Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 8,521,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 736% from the average daily volume of 1,019,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Newegg Commerce Stock Down 14.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

