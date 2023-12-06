NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Announces Dividend of $0.35

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3527 per share on Thursday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.
NEXT Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NXGPY opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.
NEXT Company Profile
