NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

NEE traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. 1,786,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,036,951. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

