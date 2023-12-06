Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo Stock Performance

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 20.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the second quarter worth about $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nintendo by 189.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 15.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Nintendo by 15.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

