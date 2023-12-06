Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) and Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Financial Review

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) and Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nortech Systems and Ostin Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $134.12 million 0.18 $2.01 million $0.73 11.78 Ostin Technology Group $79.62 million 0.17 $200,000.00 N/A N/A

Nortech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ostin Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

3.5% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ostin Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Nortech Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Ostin Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ostin Technology Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and Ostin Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems 1.54% 7.36% 3.12% Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nortech Systems and Ostin Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ostin Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nortech Systems beats Ostin Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in medical treatment, education, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as to customers' designated system integrators. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Nanjing, China.

