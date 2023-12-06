Northern Trust Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northern Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Northern Trust stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

