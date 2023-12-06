Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Concorde Financial Corp

Concorde Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 2.1% of Concorde Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $479.66. The company had a trading volume of 41,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $547.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

