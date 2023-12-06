NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Shares Down 14.3%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 147,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 199,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

