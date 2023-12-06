Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 122,858 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,858 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Ingersoll Rand worth $177,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.1 %

IR opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

