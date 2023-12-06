Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 324,888 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Atlassian worth $195,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $7,229,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,387,000 after purchasing an additional 468,300 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $1,699,871.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,856 shares in the company, valued at $27,197,937.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $1,699,871.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,197,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $715,389.03. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 101,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,315,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,312 shares of company stock worth $65,667,082. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $190.70 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $116.40 and a 12 month high of $215.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.14 and a 200-day moving average of $184.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.