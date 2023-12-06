Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.80

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 154898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after buying an additional 679,218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 127,973 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,113,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 122,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after buying an additional 121,344 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
