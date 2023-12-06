NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Announces $0.54 Monthly Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %
NXG stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. 12,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,590. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $42.57.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
