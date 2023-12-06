NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Announces $0.54 Monthly Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

NXG stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. 12,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,590. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Get NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.