Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.77-2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.097-2.104 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $83.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. TheStreet raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 371.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

