Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

