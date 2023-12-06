Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Ooma Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $303.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Ooma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ooma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ooma in the third quarter valued at $829,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ooma by 441.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Ooma by 62.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ooma in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ooma by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 136,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.