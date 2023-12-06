Ordinals (ORDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $960.53 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last week, Ordinals has traded 127.7% higher against the US dollar. Ordinals has a total market cap of $960.53 million and approximately $2.00 billion worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for approximately $45.74 or 0.00103847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 51.06394823 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $1,411,693,563.44 traded over the last 24 hours.”

