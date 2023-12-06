Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,655.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

